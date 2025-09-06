Cyber-Intelligence Brief

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Aviation Experts Warned GPS Spoofing Could Cause Disaster. Then, the Azerbaijan Airlines Crash Killed 38.
Blinded by GPS spoofing and possibly struck by Russian missiles, the crew aboard doomed Azerbaijan Airlines flight heroically fought until the last…
  Cyber-intelligence Brief
Ukraine’s Drone Revolution and the Lethal Convergence of Cyber-Kinetic War
With GPS spoofing and real-time cellular tracking in play, cyber tools have evolved from auxiliary roles to critical instruments of war, and there's no…
  Cyber-intelligence Brief
Chinese Intelligence and U.S. Malware Gang Both Hack the President’s Phone in Unprecedented Dual Cyber Breaches
China carries out “the most significant cyber-espionage campaign in history” targeting high-level U.S. politicians; meanwhile, American hackers obtained…
  Cyber-intelligence Brief
Privacy is Dead: Data Companies Spy on Where You Sleep, Pray, and Seek Medical Care
Your phone secretly sends 700+ updates a day about you—here’s what you need to know
  Cyber-intelligence Brief
Extremism, Not Psychosis, Drives the Deadliest Mass Shootings in America
We've created a comfortable fiction about mass shootings in America - that they're senseless, random acts of insanity. The truth is far more disturbing…
  Cyber-intelligence Brief
Mike Lindell's Spy Drone Army Will Track Your Movements on Election Day
After failing to prove 2020 election fraud, Mike Lindell plans to spy on voters with drones equipped to intercept data and disrupt cellular…
  Cyber-intelligence Brief
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