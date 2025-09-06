Cyber-Intelligence Brief
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I Mapped the Global Network Big Balls is Probably Using to Sell Your Data
My months-long investigation of Edward “Big Balls” Coristine shows that his company, Packetware, operates a global server network with capabilities…
Sep 6, 2025
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Cyber-intelligence Brief
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August 2025
Phase 2 of the Plan to Destroy American Democracy is in Full Swing, But Not Unstoppable
The shock-and-awe style assault on our rights and institutions is designed to make you feel powerless and ready to do whatever Trump, Musk, and Putin…
Aug 24, 2025
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Cyber-intelligence Brief
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Trump’s DC Takeover Shows His Weakness
Aug 16, 2025
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Cyber-intelligence Brief
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March 2025
Unprecedented Exposure of Federal Databases Poses Critical Risk to Every American and National Security
Over 150 government database servers—normally hidden behind layers of security—are now directly exposed to the Internet, leaving Americans' data…
Mar 19, 2025
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Cyber-intelligence Brief
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Microsoft Engineer Registers Private 'DOGE' Business, Raising Massive Conflict of Interest Red Flags
As Musk's DOGE bulldozes through federal agencies demanding sensitive data access, a Microsoft engineer working on federal contracts registered a…
Mar 4, 2025
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Cyber-intelligence Brief
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February 2025
DOGE Exposes Once-Secret Government Networks, Making Cyber-Espionage Easier than Ever
A new investigation shows nuclear secrets and government servers are dangerously exposed to nation-state hackers.
Feb 9, 2025
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January 2025
Aviation Experts Warned GPS Spoofing Could Cause Disaster. Then, the Azerbaijan Airlines Crash Killed 38.
Blinded by GPS spoofing and possibly struck by Russian missiles, the crew aboard doomed Azerbaijan Airlines flight heroically fought until the last…
Jan 27, 2025
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Cyber-intelligence Brief
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Ukraine’s Drone Revolution and the Lethal Convergence of Cyber-Kinetic War
With GPS spoofing and real-time cellular tracking in play, cyber tools have evolved from auxiliary roles to critical instruments of war, and there's no…
Jan 23, 2025
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Cyber-intelligence Brief
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Chinese Intelligence and U.S. Malware Gang Both Hack the President’s Phone in Unprecedented Dual Cyber Breaches
China carries out “the most significant cyber-espionage campaign in history” targeting high-level U.S. politicians; meanwhile, American hackers obtained…
Jan 22, 2025
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Cyber-intelligence Brief
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Privacy is Dead: Data Companies Spy on Where You Sleep, Pray, and Seek Medical Care
Your phone secretly sends 700+ updates a day about you—here’s what you need to know
Jan 22, 2025
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Extremism, Not Psychosis, Drives the Deadliest Mass Shootings in America
We've created a comfortable fiction about mass shootings in America - that they're senseless, random acts of insanity. The truth is far more disturbing…
Jan 13, 2025
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Cyber-intelligence Brief
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Mike Lindell's Spy Drone Army Will Track Your Movements on Election Day
After failing to prove 2020 election fraud, Mike Lindell plans to spy on voters with drones equipped to intercept data and disrupt cellular…
Jan 4, 2025
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Cyber-intelligence Brief
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© 2026 Cyber-Intelligence Brief
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